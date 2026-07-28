Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $69.99 Million Stock Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,402 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 292,176 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.90% of NewAmsterdam Pharma worth $69,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,189,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company's stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 899,442 shares of the company's stock worth $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the company's stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.08.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Get Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $2,319,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,158.57. This trade represents a 72.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company's stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NewAmsterdam Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewAmsterdam Pharma wasn't on the list.

While NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here