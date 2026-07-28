Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $93.79 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,609,777 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $93,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PM opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $305.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Philip Morris International Wins FDA Modified Risk Status For ZYN In The US

The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. The Sharpest Exchanges From PM's Earnings Call

Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. Negative Sentiment: PMI lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time this year. The reduction was primarily tied to less favorable currency assumptions, but repeated guidance cuts remain a risk to earnings expectations and valuation. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here