Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of uniQure worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $147,170,000 after buying an additional 1,705,556 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in uniQure by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 738,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 189.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,749 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $431,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,945,859.84. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 164,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $7,287,493.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 558,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,766,459.20. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

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uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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