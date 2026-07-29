Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.15 Million in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,647 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Get Middleby alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Middleby by 135.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.82 and a 52-week high of $180.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $777.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $152.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on Middleby in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

Middleby Company Profile

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Middleby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Middleby wasn't on the list.

While Middleby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here