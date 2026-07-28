Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.41 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,178 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Get CRL alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,174,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $537,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $373,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,484 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $285,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $254,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CRL opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.26 and a twelve month high of $238.85.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles River Laboratories International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles River Laboratories International wasn't on the list.

While Charles River Laboratories International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here