Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $86.08 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 645,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,081,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.24% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.2%

MOH stock opened at $199.86 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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