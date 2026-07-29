Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $956,000 in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $85.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. LivaNova's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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