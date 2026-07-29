Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amentum by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,574 shares of the company's stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,603 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,080,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 226.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Amentum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company's stock.

Amentum Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

About Amentum

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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