Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,660 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $339,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Globus Medical by 15,317.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $294,519,000 after buying an additional 3,351,380 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,058,000 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $263,477,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,624,751 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $229,167,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $117,700,000 after buying an additional 1,908,795 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.75.

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Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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