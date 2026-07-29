Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,410 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ichor by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ichor by 1,710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 807,792 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,529,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $113.58.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,384,598.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,293,577.82. This represents a 24.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

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Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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