Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 242,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 468,377 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 192,956 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Stock Up 0.9%

ITGR stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $111.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital raised Integer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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