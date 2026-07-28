Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 124.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 753,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $47,644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $44,421,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 735,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,133,923.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $141.08 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.39. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $146.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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