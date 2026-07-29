Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here