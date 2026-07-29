Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,079 Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIC opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 5.55%.The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corporation will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $115.22.

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About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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