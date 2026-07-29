Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,581 Sanofi $SNY

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 271,089 shares of the company's stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company's stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Argus raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

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Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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