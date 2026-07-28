Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,649,879 Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,649,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,261,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,969,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $6,576,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,230 shares of the company's stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 462,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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