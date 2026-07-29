Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,606 KBR, Inc. $KBR

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,606 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Get KBR alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. KBR's payout ratio is 21.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater acquired 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KBR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KBR wasn't on the list.

While KBR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here