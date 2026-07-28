Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,546 Enersys $ENS

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,599,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Enersys by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,516,000 after purchasing an additional 421,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 257.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $62,893,000 after buying an additional 401,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 342.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 304,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 508.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 324,935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,684,000 after buying an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENS

Enersys Stock Down 0.2%

Enersys stock opened at $190.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enersys has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $244.30. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enersys's payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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