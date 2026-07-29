Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc $SMA

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc (NYSE:SMA - Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the healthcare company's stock after selling 136,980 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMA. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,186 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,439 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,200 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:SMA opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 236.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.940-2.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is 1,053.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading

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