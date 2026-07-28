Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 2,626 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $341,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,655.26 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,999.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,758.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,529.62. The company has a market capitalization of $650.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is 22.74%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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