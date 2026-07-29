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Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 283,919 Shares of Caleres, Inc. $CAL

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL - Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 283,919 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Caleres worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,932 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 113,426 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,756 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 157,625 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Caleres by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,031,874 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 160,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $168,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,700. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $445.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,325.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Caleres's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Caleres's dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Caleres from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Caleres from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on CAL

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc, formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, is a leading footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and selling of a broad portfolio of branded and private-label shoes. The company's operations span a range of market segments from value-priced to premium and luxury. Caleres operates through two primary segments: a retail segment anchored by the Famous Footwear banner, which includes more than 1,100 stores across North America, and a brand portfolio segment comprising owned and licensed brands such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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