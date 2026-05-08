Maxi Investments CY Ltd Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of UBER opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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