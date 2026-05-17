May Hill Capital LLC Buys 4,313 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 145.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,592,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,996,118,000 after purchasing an additional 368,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 4.8%

TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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