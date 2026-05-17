May Hill Capital LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,501.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,414.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,280.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,603.49. The company has a market capitalization of $590.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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