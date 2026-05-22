May Hill Capital LLC Purchases 8,030 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of May Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baring Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $371.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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