May Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $724.66 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.09 and a 200-day moving average of $371.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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