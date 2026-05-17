May Hill Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of May Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. May Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $475,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 107,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,636,402.48. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.83.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $349.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.39 and a 200-day moving average of $248.74. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $370.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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