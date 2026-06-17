Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

IBM stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day moving average is $269.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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