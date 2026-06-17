Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,736 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,736 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,059,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up 2.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $302.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.22. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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