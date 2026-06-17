Maytus Capital Management LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,830 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $165,405,000 after purchasing an additional 499,706 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $364,363,000 after purchasing an additional 456,176 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $243.56 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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