Maytus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $136,306,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,339,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $875.36 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $901.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Lumentum as a strong AI infrastructure play, citing expanding margins, improving demand visibility, and growth in optical networking as reasons the stock still has runway. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Article Title

A separate note said Lumentum tops Broadcom as an AI infrastructure stock, pointing to faster near-term upside from AI-driven optical networking demand and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Article Title

Fund commentary from Columbia Threadneedle highlighted Lumentum as a contributor to performance in the first quarter, reinforcing investor interest in the name after its strong operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum’s chair and CEO are scheduled to participate in a Rome conference on AI, ethics, and governance, which may support visibility but does not appear to be a major near-term business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish AI narrative, broader market coverage noted Lumentum as one of the day’s weaker movers, suggesting traders may be taking profits after a strong run-up and reacting to valuation concerns. Article Title

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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