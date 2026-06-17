Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $265.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $278.84.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,912,057.85. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 over the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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