McAlvany Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

McAlvany Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,264 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,661,000. Oracle comprises approximately 7.3% of McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Oracle by 882.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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