McAlvany Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

McAlvany Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 184,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,132,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals comprises about 4.7% of McAlvany Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McAlvany Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,751 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company's stock.

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Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.22. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 68.68% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals's payout ratio is 15.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

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