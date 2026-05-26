Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,124 shares of company stock worth $35,801,387 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $240.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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