McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,963 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $105,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.11. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Article Title

The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Article Title

McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Article Title

McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Article Title

Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighting McDonald’s around the 52-week low and discussing buy/sell/hold views reflect valuation debate rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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