McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,064 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 30,979.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $806,917,000 after buying an additional 2,587,986 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $776,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,104,337 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $948,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,041 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.09 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $277.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.56.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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