McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,109 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 799,462 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of McDonald's worth $502,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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