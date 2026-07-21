McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,284 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 197,013 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 1.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in McDonald's were worth $65,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $264.09 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $276.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.99.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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