Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 35,557 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,557 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 2.7% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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