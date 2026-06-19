Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,919 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Leidos accounts for 1.3% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

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