Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,813 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $490.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day moving average is $521.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is pushing deeper into AI-driven “agentic commerce” with its new Agent Pay and related partnerships, which could help it capture more of the next wave of digital payments as AI agents begin shopping and paying on behalf of consumers. Article Title

Mastercard is pushing deeper into AI-driven “agentic commerce” with its new Agent Pay and related partnerships, which could help it capture more of the next wave of digital payments as AI agents begin shopping and paying on behalf of consumers. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded its cross-border payments footprint through partnerships involving PaidBy and the Appia Foundation, reinforcing its international network and transaction growth opportunities. Article Title

Mastercard expanded its cross-border payments footprint through partnerships involving PaidBy and the Appia Foundation, reinforcing its international network and transaction growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Mastercard’s network-focused model, faster growth profile, and estimated upside versus American Express, suggesting the stock may still have room to rerate as digital payments expand. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Mastercard’s network-focused model, faster growth profile, and estimated upside versus American Express, suggesting the stock may still have room to rerate as digital payments expand. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard announced a quarterly dividend, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued cash generation and shareholder returns.

Mastercard announced a quarterly dividend, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard executives said consumers are still navigating the current economy reasonably well, which supports the view that spending trends remain stable but does not directly change the company’s outlook. Article Title

Mastercard executives said consumers are still navigating the current economy reasonably well, which supports the view that spending trends remain stable but does not directly change the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Mastercard’s former CMO and broader AI-driven marketing trends is more about the company’s thought leadership than a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on Mastercard’s former CMO and broader AI-driven marketing trends is more about the company’s thought leadership than a direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Mastercard with Remitly Global and a note about Mastercard being a top-ranked momentum stock are generally supportive, but they are more market commentary than new fundamentals. Article Title Article Title

Coverage comparing Mastercard with Remitly Global and a note about Mastercard being a top-ranked momentum stock are generally supportive, but they are more market commentary than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: News that Russia is working on a plan to remove Visa and Mastercard highlights geopolitical and regulatory risk that could weigh on long-term international payment volumes. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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