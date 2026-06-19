Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Oklo comprises about 1.0% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Oklo Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.10. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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