McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,268 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $142,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 77.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,623 shares of the company's stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $166,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Barclays decreased their price target on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 0.0%

McKesson stock opened at $783.88 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $798.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.00, for a total transaction of $3,760,827.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,430,735. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,592.36. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,822 shares of company stock worth $8,986,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here