McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,877 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $82,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,137. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MCK opened at $786.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $770.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.35. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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