McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $27.55 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Warner Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $414.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.18 and a 12-month high of $442.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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