McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,832 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 3.0%

ANET stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock valued at $423,901,619 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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