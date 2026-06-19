McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after buying an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after buying an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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