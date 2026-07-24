M.D. Sass LLC Sells 17,185 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

M.D. Sass LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,795 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 5.9% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.16% of AMETEK worth $77,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,751 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $241.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $244.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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