M.D. Sass LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,964 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $37,526,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 2.8% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned approximately 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $579,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $205.51 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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